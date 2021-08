Because no one likes walking to the kitchen at 7am. I’ll be honest, before buying a water carafe, I asked myself: is this truly necessary? I only saw carafes in fancy hotel rooms or perched on the nightstands of well-to-do characters in shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. It seemed like an extravagance until I remembered just how much liquid I drink and how imperative it actually is to get your daily H2O. Hydration is important y’all. So with all of this in mind, I decided that a water carafe was crucial for my health and wellbeing. (Okay fine, it’s still a little luxury — but don’t I deserve to treat myself?)