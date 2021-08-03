Plans for townhomes in Seltzer withdrawn; supervisors table 2-home subdivision
MAR LIN — Plans for townhomes in Seltzer have been withdrawn, while plans for another subdivision in the village have been tabled. William C. Reiley, an attorney for developer JMAC Realty LLC, said in a letter addressed to the Norwegian Township Zoning Hearing Board that his client was withdrawing its plan to construct eight townhomes along Oak Hill Road and Center Street after hearing comments from residents about the development.www.republicanherald.com
