Plans for townhomes in Seltzer withdrawn; supervisors table 2-home subdivision

The older brother of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French spoke out Sunday after she was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Saturday, according to a report. French, 29, was killed and another officer was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with at least one suspect during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. During the course of the investigation, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said a male passenger opened fire on police, and the officers returned fire.