Keokuk, IA

Gunfire results in crashes on 7th Street in Keokuk

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEOKUK – Keokuk police are looking for information in connection with multiple shootings that took place Saturday night on South 7th Street. According to a release from the Keokuk Police Department, at about 8:31 p.m. officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1400 block of South 7th Street. Upon investigation, it was revealed the incident began in the 1000 block of Palen Street, where an occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash got out and approached the other vehicle. Shots were allegedly fired at that location.

