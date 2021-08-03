F-16 receives in-flight software update during recent flight test

After just a handful of flights, the first of the Air Force’s Valkyrie drones is off to its own dignified afterlife, on display at the National Museum of the US Air Force. Having made just a few test flights, the XQ-58A Valkyrie Tail #1 is now a historical curio. The uncrewed Valkyrie drones as they exist in Air Force experiments are intended to be autonomous escorts for much more expensive, inhabited fighter jets. With its few flights and fast retirement, Tail #1 is demonstrating another key part of the Valkyrie’s mission: it’s designed to be expendable.