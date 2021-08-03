Cancel
F-16 receives in-flight software update during recent flight test

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, an F-16’s Electronic Warfare System received an in-flight software update as part of an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) demonstration during a recent test sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. An F-16 updated its’ Mission Data File with information transmitted from hundreds of miles away...

