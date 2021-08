In Their Words: “‘Baby Blues’ is inspired by the idea that we all carry little movies in our minds about things that have scarred us in our childhoods. They replay in our heads and whisper in our ears and affect how we see the world so profoundly for the rest of our lives. They make maps in our brains that tie us forever to that geography of the past. The song is set on the country roads in Ontario, Canada, where there literally is a place called Fallowfield. Rolling hills and farmland and falling down barns dot the landscape. It’s beautiful and haunting all at once.” — Suzie Ungerleider.