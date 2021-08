Some of the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD may not always be apparent at first sight, such as when we look at how to get ancient flowers. These special treasures are used for some of the most useful upgrades in the game and are only used when upgrading major items. In fact, you’re even required to find at least one of them in order to continue progressing the game. So whether you need the flowers to upgrade your gear or to progress the story, this guide will aim to make the process that much easier for you.