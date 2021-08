After weeks of saying that his administration lacked the constitutional and legal authority to extend the eviction moratorium, the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue switched gears and extended it anyway. He also admitted that the extended moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster” but that his plan is to run out the judicial clock to “give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion dollars out to people who are in fact behind on the rent and don’t have the money.”