STILLWATER, Okla. — The shoulder pads were on for this first time since the spring for Oklahoma State football Sunday morning as the Cowboys held their third practice of fall camp on the fields at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. Following the conclusion of practice and a meeting, several Pokes took some time to answer questions from reporters via Zoom, and provide another update on fall camp. Here are 15 things redshirt senior running back LD Brown, redshirt junior offensive lineman Hunter Woodard, senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and redshirt senior linebacker Devin Harper said during the availability.