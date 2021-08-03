Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland's eviction moratorium to 'expire as planned' on August 15

By Amy Simpson
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) - The moratorium on evictions in Maryland will end on August 15th as planned. Governor Larry Hogan's Director of Communications, Mike Ricci, said in a statement Monday afternoon:. The moratorium will expire as planned. We continue to urge local jurisdictions to get rent relief out the door as...

The Independent

Protesters slap ‘eviction notice’ on Pelosi’s home as Congress allows eviction moratorium to expire

As a US-wide moratorium on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) expired over the weekend, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes, protesters gathered at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and issued her with a notice of their own. The programme saw a sharp drop in participation as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in.
COVID-19 in Maryland| 892 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a., there are 473,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 892 cases have been reported in Maryland within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.92%, decreased by 0.13 since...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Baltimore reinstates universal indoor masking after AACO ends order

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF) - Starting 9 a.m. Monday, masks will be required indoors for everyone in Baltimore City. Baltimore is the first Maryland jurisdiction to reinstate universal indoor masking rules. Earlier this week, however, as Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a mask mandate inside all County buildings, he...
Urgent Push to Vaccinate More Marylanders as Delta Variant Spreads

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- Maryland keeps taking steps backward on the path forward. Tomorrow morning everyone must mask up in Baltimore. The city is reinstating its mask mandate regardless of your vaccination status as cases keep rising across Maryland. Baltimore City is joining Prince George's County and Montgomery County in...
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers to study needs of state parks

Former Gov. Parris Glendening will lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers in studying how to improve Maryland’s state parks, which have been taxed by record use during the pandemic. In creating the commission, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson noted that nearly a dozen state parks filled to capacity over the Independence Day weekend. The commission ...
Fox News

Two Texas Democrats arrested by Capitol Police in voting rights protest

Two Texas Democratic lawmakers were arrested by Capitol Police Tuesday for protesting "voter suppression" outside of the Supreme Court during a voting rights rally. In a video posted to social media, Rep. Al Green can be seen standing next to Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds as the two are approached by Capitol Police while singing "We Shall Overcome."
As Texas Democrats mull return, GOP voting bill still awaits

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-six days into refusing to come home, Texas Democrats who have twice now blocked a GOP voting bill face a choice: whether to go for Round 3. It is a decision that partly depends on if the group of more than 50 Democratic state legislators still in Washington can claim victories up through now — and the right answer is not as easy as they would like as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott begins a third attempt to overhaul Texas’ voting laws in another special session starting Saturday.
"Yo-Yo" Mask Policies

Starting at 9am Monday, August 9th... Baltimore city will re-institute its indoor mask mandate for all spaces, public and private, regardless of a person's vaccination status. It comes as other parts of the state have already started their mandates. Mayor Brandon Scott is blaming the soaring number of new coronavirus...
As Florida's COVID conditions worsen, DeSantis finds new scapegoat

President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday on the effort to combat the pandemic, and noted that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors, 'Please, help.' But if you aren't going...
$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.

