Tua Tagovailoa Tearing Up Training Camp Ready For Year 2 Jump

Week 1 of the 2021 Miami Dolphins training camp had a much different flavor to it than 2020 for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are seeing the maturation of their young quarterback before their eyes. And although the ultimate final product for this upcoming season is yet to be determined, Tagovailoa has offered plenty of fireworks through the first week of practices. Next week will bring a new set of challenges via the introduction of the pads; but at the very least Tagovailoa’s accuracy, arm strength and willingness to cut tight window throws should be enough to move the needle for anyone.