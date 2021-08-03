People dumping garbage in recycling bin could lead to end of service for Mill Street Recycling Center
ELIZABETHTON — Continued dumping of garbage into recycling bins could lead to the suspension of the recycling services at one recycling site in Elizabethton. The Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission has been monitoring the illegal dumping at the recycling center on Mill Street for a few months and has installed cameras. The Recycling Center is operated by the city of Elizabethton’s Street and Sanitation Division, but it is serviced by the Carter County Landfill.www.johnsoncitypress.com
