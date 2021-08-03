BISD proposed public comment changes discussed; review’s intent not to limit discussion, trustees say
BELTON — The Belton school district’s Policy Committee reviewed a proposed ordinance Monday night that could see disruptive audience members ejected from future meetings without warning, allow changes to move public comments to the end of meetings, and limit the types of materials that can be used during public comments — limitations that will continue to be revised in the weeks to come.kdhnews.com
