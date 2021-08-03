Cancel
MILB THREAD VI

Lots of changes in the Rangers milb system this week. * Cody Bradford was promoted to AA earlier this week. * Yerry, Alexy, Snyder and Sherten were just promoted to AAA. * Frisco now has 4 spots open for promotions from guys in Hickory, I'm thinking Foscue, new Josh Smith and maybe Blaine Crim or Ezekiel Duran. Crim's old for the level (24) and is leading the league in HR (20). He just finished a most month of July with 12 HR and a 1.323 OPS while cutting his K-rate below 20%. Aside from them, maybe we see Wendzel activated from the IL or Zach Kent get called up?

www.lonestarball.com

