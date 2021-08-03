Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Crude oil steadies as investors size up Delta’s threat to demand

By Jake Lloyd-Smith
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 3): Oil steadied above US$71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Delta#Asian#Ice Futures Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Crude Oil Pulls Back Amid Concerns About Global Demand

Following the rebound seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil moved back to the downside during trading on Friday. The price of crude oil for September delivery slid $0.81 or 1.2 percent to $68.28 a barrel, plunging 7.7 percent for the week. The pullback by oil prices...
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

China’s crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes. China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China's July export growth slows as global risks cloud outlook

(Aug 7): China’s export growth slowed in July, adding to concerns the economy’s recovery will face fresh pressure in the second half of the year. Exports grew 19.3% in dollar terms in July from a year earlier, while imports rose 28.1%, the customs administration said Saturday. That left a trade surplus of US$56.58 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would increase by 20% while imports would climb 33.3%.
Agricultureinvezz.com

Soybean price: low Chinese imports trigger demand concerns

Soybean price is on a rebound even as it remains on a downtrend since mid-July. Low imports from China have triggered demand concerns. Investors are now keen on August's WASDE report in the coming week. Soybean price has been on a downtrend since mid-July. It is on a rebound; trading...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices dip amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Friday as traders worried about demand outlook amid a rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 81 cents to settle at 68.28 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 59 cents to close at 70.70 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares dip as Delta variant threatens growth

HONG KONG (Aug 6): Asian shares lost ground on Friday despite gains on Wall Street, as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about its economic recovery. Uncertainty about Chinese policy has also left investors in Asia nervous, though this week regional indices...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil heads for biggest weekly loss this year on Delta concerns

(Aug 6): Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss this year as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant cast doubt on the continued recovery in demand, particularly in the world’s biggest crude importer China. West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $69 a barrel in early Asian trading, and...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Knocked Around by Interest Rates

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Friday, as we were starting to reach towards the 50 day EMA. The $70 level has offered a bit of resistance, and it should be noted that as we try to recover, interest rates spiked and then drove the value of the US dollar higher. By doing so, we did up forming a less than desirable candlestick.
Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Texas oil opens 1.32% higher, to $ 70 a barrel

New York, Aug 6 (EFE) .- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Friday with an increase of 1.32%, to 70.00 dollars a barrel, but remained on the way to registering a significant loss weekly due to concerns about the rebound in covid-19 cases. At 9.05 a.m. local...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension

CRUDE OIL, BRENT, INFLATION, DELTA VARIANT, COVID-19, IRAN - TALKING POINTS:. Crude oil prices could rise as tensions with Iran stoke supply disruption fears. Delta variant spread may derail global recovery and impede crude oil’s gains. Between politics and global demand, which factor will be the most influential?. Crude oil...
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Delta variant concerns send oil prices to worst week since October

Oil prices suffered their worst week since October 2020 as a surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus globally raised concerns about future oil demand. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of the five trading days, starting with Monday’s $2.69 decline and a $2.41 drop on Wednesday. Prices fell another 81 cents or 1.2 percent, ending the week at $68.28 per barrel, down 7.7 percent for the week and from $71.26 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $64.76, according to Plains All American.
TrafficMetro International

Oil steady, but set for big weekly loss on demand worries

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Friday, but on track for steep weekly declines on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents at $71.49 a barrel at 1427 GMT, set for their biggest weekly decline in over four months of over 6%.
IndustryCNBC

Container shipping rates between U.S. and China exceed $20,000, hitting a record

Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box. The acceleration in Delta-variant Covid-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy