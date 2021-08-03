Crude oil steadies as investors size up Delta’s threat to demand
(Aug 3): Oil steadied above US$71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0