Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Mayo Clinic Minute: How to start a running routine

By Jason Howland, Mayo Clinic News Network
Union Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning is one of the easiest ways to work out and stay fit. But for beginners, how do you get started?. "I think the best part about running is that it's a very simple exercise. All you really need is a pair of shoes and the motivation," says Dr. Chad Asplund, a Mayo Clinic sports medicine physician.

www.uniondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Sports Equipment#Sports Medicine#Mayo Clinic News Network#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Workoutscherokeephoenix.org

Exercise, calorie cut improves critical artery health in older adults

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION NEWS – Older adults with obesity who combine aerobic exercise with eating slightly fewer calories each day see greater improvements in blood vessel health than those who just exercise or who exercise and eat a more restrictive diet, new research finds. The study found eating just 200...
Workoutsarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Landing a jump properly prevents injury

Major events like the Olympics can inspire people of all ages to try out a new sport or activity. Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, wants people to get involved in new activities while recognizing some of the common sports injuries that can occur. "Whenever you're starting a...
Fitnessarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Running for better health

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A few neighbors formed a running group to train for a marathon in 2021. I’m thinking about joining them as I know that running can be good exercise, but I’ve never run before. Is running a marathon actually good for my health? Should I do certain things to avoid injuries?
WorkoutsMarietta Daily Journal

Mayo Clinic Minute: The right way to get your body flexible

Muscle flexibility is important for your body. But according to sports medicine experts at Mayo Clinic, the old way of stretching before you exercise isn't the right approach. "Having flexible muscles and mobile joints can help reduce your overall injury risk. But it can also help improve your performance," says Dr. Chad Asplund, a Mayo Clinic sports medicine physician.
Tennisarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Tips to avoid 'weekend warrior athlete' sports injuries

It's inspiring to watch the best athletes in the world compete for the gold. Unlike Olympians, most people aren't battling for the title of best in the world. If you are a physically active person who works during the week and packs an intense workout on the weekends, you might be a "weekend warrior athlete."
Healtharcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Rotator cuff injuries and surgery

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am 48, and I have been playing tennis for years. I also swim regularly. Recently, I have been experiencing pain in my right shoulder every time I hit the court and when I try to lift objects at home. How do I know if I tore my rotator cuff? What are the options for treatment, and can I get back to playing?
WorkoutsQuad-Cities Times

5 stair exercises to do at home

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Like many people, I am now working at home. Unfortunately, with my schedule, I have not been able to work out regularly, outside of running downstairs for a quick snack between meetings. What can I do at home for exercise?. ANSWER: You don’t need fancy gym equipment...
College SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

What a Mayo Clinic doctor sees when he watches the Olympics

Many of us who have been watching Olympic athletic feats on television have probably wondered, "How can they do that?" Michael Joyner has a better idea than most. The Mayo Clinic doctor and former college runner studies the physiology of elite athletes in his lab. He's also a frequently cited expert in human performance and endurance. We talked to him about athletes and their vulnerabilities, how to win by relaxing and how the Olympics are a celebration of human diversity.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Mayo Clinic grants ExercisAbilities with $20,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester non-profit is able to continue its mission of helping people with disabilities exercise freely. The founder and CEO of ExercisAbilities, Melanie Brennan, said without the facility, dozens of people would be left without a place to exercise comfortably. And without support from the community, the facility wouldn't be open. The non-profit received a $20,000 grant from the hospital to create a Pro Bono Access Health Clinic. "An area where people can come and continue their rehab, continue their physical activity, continue the assists that we give them with access to special equipment that otherwise they only can access at the hospital," explained Brennan. "Special skills of individuals helping them. When they don't have the financial means to continue to support that."
WorkoutsWYTV.com

Starting and sticking with a new workout routine

(WYTV) – Running is one of the easiest ways to work out and stay fit. But if you’ve never done it and if you’re a newbie at this, how do you get started?. The experts in sports medicine tell us that, first, the best part about running is that it’s a very simple exercise.
Fitnessartvoice.com

Enhance Your Diet With Healthy, Vitamin C Enriched Food

There is no doubt, health is one of the biggest topics at the moment. In fact, health just happens to be the most talked-about topic online and offline. Media outlets, medical communities, and government entities are constantly focusing their attention on the current health crisis. The 2019 COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the lives of millions of people across the globe. Many people have lost kinfolk, friends, co-workers, and close acquaintances to the coronavirus. As governments worldwide encourage their people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus, more focus is placed on health.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Mayo Clinic Minute: Study shows masks can prevent COVID-19

Mayo Clinic researchers recently published a study that shows the proper use of masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Do face masks work at preventing COVID-19...
ScienceKAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic: "Masks are the best protection"

(ABC 6 News) - With students heading back to the classroom, there are many questions parents have about what this school year will look like. Will kids need to wear face masks? And what about the delta variant. Kids now make up a good portion of our unvaccinated or unprotected...
Weight LossWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Arthritis knee pain but not ready for a replacement? Options to consider

Knee pain from osteoarthritis is very common. If you suffer from it, you'll want to listen to my guest, Dr. Michael Stuart. In the world of orthopedics and sports medicine, he's a superstar. He's a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, the chief medical and safety Officer for USA Hockey, and has been the team physician for a bunch of national teams, including the U.S. men's Olympic and World Cup hockey teams. He's also involved in the NHL and a medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation.
FitnessFlorida Star

Common Weight-loss Drug May Help Maintain Heart Health: Study

WASHINGTON — A recent clinical study led by UT Southwestern Medical Centre found that a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called “liraglutide” successfully targets fat that can help maintain heart health. The findings of the study were published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Overweight or obese adults with...
Workoutsphysiospot.com

Does Strength Training Reduce Falls Risk in Older Adults? | Article of The Week #53

Strength training in older adults has been shown in many individual trials to be effetive at reducing falls, but what does a systematic review tell us?. Falls are the second leading cause of accidental death worldwide with a large proportion of these occurring in the older population. Understanding how to reduce risk of falling is therefore crucial in helping protect our vulnerable older adults.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy