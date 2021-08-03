Mayo Clinic Minute: How to start a running routine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester non-profit is able to continue its mission of helping people with disabilities exercise freely. The founder and CEO of ExercisAbilities, Melanie Brennan, said without the facility, dozens of people would be left without a place to exercise comfortably. And without support from the community, the facility wouldn't be open. The non-profit received a $20,000 grant from the hospital to create a Pro Bono Access Health Clinic. "An area where people can come and continue their rehab, continue their physical activity, continue the assists that we give them with access to special equipment that otherwise they only can access at the hospital," explained Brennan. "Special skills of individuals helping them. When they don't have the financial means to continue to support that."