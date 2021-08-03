Cancel
Matt Damon says he never used 'f-slur' in his 'personal life': 'I stand with the LGBTQ+ community'

By Julius Young
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon is responding to backlash he received over the weekend after he says remarks from an interview were taken out of context. The "Stillwater" actor, 50, clarified an idea that he had only just stopped using the "f-slur" after he was admonished by one of his daughters. Damon is quoted in a Sunday Times interview as saying the offensive slur was "commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application."

