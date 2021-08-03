Cancel
Tuesday: Vehicle Sales, NY Fed Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: MBS RECAP: Bonds Surge Into August Despite Headwinds. It was an interesting juxtaposition to see a Fed speaker talking about tapering being announced as early as September while bond yields hit the 3pm close at the lowest levels since February. Headwinds are definitely present, whether we're talking about tapering risk or simply the selling opportunity presented by such low yields at a time when the economy may soon suggest a bounce. But tailwinds remain because that suggestion has yet to be made. ... [30 year fixed 2.80%]

Mortgage Rates End Week Slightly Higher | August 7 & 8, 2021

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week at 3.23%, just 0.002 percentage points higher than the average rate on Monday. The rate was decreasing for the first half of the week, briefly dropping below 3.2% before ending on a two-day upward run. Rates have been hovering...
Economyschiffgold.com

Consumer Debt Grew at Record Rate in June

After posting a 10.4% increase in May, consumer debt continued to expand, growing by a record rate in June. Consumer credit grew by $37.69 billion in June, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. That represents a 10.6% increase. The Fed also revised the May number up from $35.3 billion to $36.6 billion.
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

CUs Lose Share of Autos, Credit Cards

A Fed report shows credit unions lost ground to other lenders with both credit cards and auto loans in June. But Fed’s G-19 Consumer Credit Report released Friday also found the recovery in credit card balances continued for a third month among all lenders and for a second month for credit unions. Banks and credit unions have reported rising credit card spending this year, while payoffs rates have been slowly declining.
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mortgage rate forecast for August 2021: Will rates finally start going up?

The dog days of summer have officially arrived. But while temperatures are likely to soar higher across much of the country in the coming weeks, mortgage interest rates probably won’t. That’s good news for many buyer candidates and homeowners seeking a purchase loan or refi, of course. Mortgage rates remain...
Businessrock947.com

U.S. consumers’ near-term inflation expectations remain high, New York Fed

(Reuters) – U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations for the near future remained elevated last month while the outlook for their financial prospects over the next year dimmed, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. Median expectations for inflation over the next year stayed at a...
Retailpoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Dips Following Robust US Jobs Data

The pound was firm against the dollar on Friday morning following hawkish rhetoric around the tightening of monetary policy from the Bank of England the day before. However, a sharp dip to 1.38 soon followed, but not before data showed the UK house price boom maintained its pace in July.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

Consumer Credit Jumps in June, Fed Says

Consumers took on more debt in June, pushing revolving credit balances higher, the Federal Reserve said Friday in its latest consumer credit report. Consisting mostly of credit card debt, revolving credit balances climbed $17.8 billion to $992.2 billion, an annual rate of 22%. As the economic recovery picks up, consumers...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Child Tax Credit Boosts July US Retail Sales, Mastercard Reports

U.S. retail sales in July increased by 10.9 percent year on year, excluding auto and gasoline, signifying “nearly quadruple the average growth in the month of July,” a new report from Mastercard showed. According to the firm’s SpendingPulse report, the child tax credit strengthened department store and clothing sales. “Back...
Real EstateArkansas Online

Credit terms easing, Fed finds in survey

The pandemic-induced credit crunch appears to be loosening, creating new opportunities for consumers and businesses to borrow, according to a nationwide study by the Federal Reserve. "Regarding loans to businesses, respondents to the July survey, on balance, reported easier standards and stronger demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to...
Public Healthkyma.com

U.S. household debt soared to $15 trillion through pandemic

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Americans apparently spent lots of time shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic as U.S. household debt jumped to $15 trillion last quarter. That is the biggest quarterly hike since 2007 and the largest percentage increase in nearly eight years. Credit card balances increased by $17 billion during...
Real Estateinvesting.com

Mortgage Boom Drives Biggest Jump in Household Debt Since 2013

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. household debt rose at the fastest pace since 2013 in the second quarter, driven by a mortgage boom as Americans took advantage of low borrowing costs and sought more space to work from home. Household liabilities climbed $313 billion to $14.96 trillion as of the end of...
EconomySeekingalpha.com

U.S. household debt in Q2 rose at fastest pace since 2013

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. U.S. household debt continued to surge in the second quarter, mostly thanks...
Economyschiffgold.com

Household Debt Charts Biggest Increase Since 2007

With the stimulus checks long ago spent, Americans have gone back to buying things the old-fashioned way – on credit. Household debt surged by $313 billion in the second quarter to nearly $15 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit Report. It was the biggest quarterly dollar increase in household debt since 2007. In percentage terms, household debt grew by 2.1%, the biggest surge since Q4 2013.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

U.S. demand for household debt climbed in Q2, New York Fed report shows

(Reuters) -U.S. consumers' demand for new debt grew in the second quarter and credit card use rebounded, reversing the trend of declining card use seen earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve. Total household debt increased by $313 billion...
Personal FinanceWNCY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...

