Tuesday: Vehicle Sales, NY Fed Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: MBS RECAP: Bonds Surge Into August Despite Headwinds. It was an interesting juxtaposition to see a Fed speaker talking about tapering being announced as early as September while bond yields hit the 3pm close at the lowest levels since February. Headwinds are definitely present, whether we're talking about tapering risk or simply the selling opportunity presented by such low yields at a time when the economy may soon suggest a bounce. But tailwinds remain because that suggestion has yet to be made. ... [30 year fixed 2.80%]