Stabbing at west-side hookah lounge leaves one dead
Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A fight turned fatal at a west- Valley hookah lounge Sunday night, leaving one man dead and police looking for the killer. Just before midnight patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a stabbing that occurred inside a hookah lounge at Sahara and Cimarron. While officers were en route, they were notified that the stabbing victim had already been taken to the hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and secured the crime scene.www.audacy.com
