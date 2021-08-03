Department Offering COVID Vaccinations and Testing
The Vermilion County Health Department is reminding area residents that office is offering both Shield Illinois COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for COVID. You do not need to have symptoms to participate in the Shield Illinois saliva COVID-19 testing. The tests are free and are being offered at the Vermilion County Health Department between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Wednesday. (It is a PCR test which has not been recalled.) The office is located at 200 South College Street in Danville.vermilioncountyfirst.com
