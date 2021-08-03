Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Living a plastic-free lifestyle

Posted by 
CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4177kx_0bFqTYcQ00

Change can be hard for a lot of people to embrace. But what if I told you that if you started small and kept a positive attitude, lifestyle choices like maybe using a metal stainless steel water bottle or swapping out plastic utensils and using some metal ones, could actually have a long-lasting impact on the health of our state and our planet. Are you in?

"A lot of people think, oh it's going to be expensive, it's going to be hard. They come up with all of these false excuses and it's really much easier than people think to go plastic free," said Sandra Ann Harris.

Sandra is the founder of ECO Lunchbox, a company that specializes in making plastic free, nontoxic re-useable food containers to help you in your everyday life. She's also the author of "Say Goodbye To Plastic." She calls it an invitation to join this Earth conscious lifestyle. In her book, she discusses topics including how to eliminate single-use plastics from your daily routine. She also said this will mean more money in your wallet.

"A typical American family, based on the study we did at ECO Lunchbox, can save $432, just by not doing prepackaged single use in their lunches," said Sandra.

This is if you buy food in bulk and store them in reusable containers like hers. But, here's a bombshell! She also mentioned re-useable alternatives for two common items that most people recycle, when in fact, they are plastic waste.

"A lot of single-use plastics that are super sneaky that people actually don't recognize as plastics, I think, are the typical coffee cup. The to-go coffee cup is one of those. People all the time will tell me, but this is paper. It'll totally fine. I'll just put it in the recycling," said Sandra. She continues, "the truth of the matter is once paper is lined with some kind of a plastic, it's not recyclable and it's not compostable. It's only trash."

Sandra said the same thing about brown takeout boxes with a plastic lining inside of them.

"They may have a recycling symbol on the bottom and it may feel really eco to get your takeout in one of those brown, kinda origami boxes. But unfortunately, even though the material used was of recycled paper in a craft color, it's not an eco-friendly option," said Sandra.

Sandra has suggestions for you the next time you need a roasted pick me up or don't have time to cook.

"A pulp container that can be composted after you've eaten your takeout meal would be a much better choice. And in terms of the reusable coffee cup, we're so lucky that most coffee shops now are again accepting re-useable cups," said Sandra.

If your favorite coffee shop, cafe or restaurant doesn't offer re-usable alternatives, Sandra suggests kindly speaking up and using your voice to propose the idea. She also stressed using our voices in other ways to advocate for this lifestyle.

"Talking to our local, state and federal leaders to say, let's put in place structures and support, so we don't have to have this tidal wave of plastic entering our home and our environment," said Sandra.

She views this push for a plastic-free life, in her words, as a team sport not a competition against our neighbors. Sandra said we all need to seriously think about the harmful nature of this material.

"Plastic is very insidious. It gets its way into everything. A lot of people don't even think about it. Plastic has a strong connection to climate change as well. You know were pulling the gas and petroleum out of the Earth and it's being manufactured into these plastic products and trucked all over and often incinerated at end of life, so there's a real carbon footprint associated with our own personal plastic footprints," concludes Harris.

Sandra said she understands some restaurants are hesitant to use your reusable items from people's homes due to the pandemic. She's more hopeful when case numbers and restrictions are on a downward trend. But, she has a few more personal suggestions like wearing clothes made from renewable materials or using a bamboo toothbrush rather than the plastic one you toss after a few months.

For more and to check out her book and products, go to www.ecolunchbox.com

WATCH RELATED: Road made of recycled plastic at UC San Diego is first of its kind in America (Nov. 2019)

Comments / 0

CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Recycled Plastic#Eco Lunchbox#American#Uc San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Lifestyle12tomatoes.com

Why People Add Vinegar To Their Laundry

Vinegar is one of the most hardworking products that you are ever going to come across. Yes, it works well in cooking and cleaning settings of all kinds. Did you know that it can be used to clean your laundry, though?. It’s something that we had no idea about until...
Environmentcountryliving.com

Quiz: How eco-friendly is your cleaning cupboard?

How eco-friendly is your cleaning cupboard? To celebrate Plastic Free July, Ecovibe has created a clever quiz to help you find out whether your products are as green as you think. From sweet-smelling disinfectant sprays to laundry detergent, cleaning products make up a whopping 15.5 per cent of all plastic...
Environmentcannatechtoday.com

Growing a Greener Future, Free From Plastic Waste

Those within the cannabis industry have long hailed the healing powers of plants, specifically marijuana, and increasingly psilocybin. But how can the industry claim to love plants and yet rely so heavily on plastic?. As a budding industry, cannabis enthusiasts should be fighting to create a healthier environment for their...
Environmentoceana.org

Plastic free tourism: Is it possible?

That is what a group of 29 master students from the University of Wageningen looked to answer by conducting a six-week study alongside Oceana on plastics and the hospitality sector in Mallorca, Spain. The research’s main objective was to understand the feasibility of sustainable tourism on the island and of...
Grocery & SupermaketTrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Sandwich Skillets

As more consumers become concerned with the staggering amount of plastic in our landfills and oceans, Greencore Group is helping to reduce plastic associated with sandwiches. The brand recently debuted a new 00% fiber-based, plastic-free recyclable sandwich skillet in supermarkets across the UK. The packaging was created in conjunction with ProAmpac and offers moisture resistance to provide the same shelf life as traditional skillets.
Environmentniagaranow.com

Environment--Going Green: Save money by reducing your food waste

The amount of food waste or recyclables finding their way into our garbage bags is falling, but there remains lots of room for improvement. The target for the waste diversion for the region is 65 per cent and it has not yet been reached. Most of the remaining 35 per cent of items also could be recycled.
Grocery & Supermaketcountryliving.com

Supermarkets to trial plastic-free sandwich packs in new eco initiative

Sainsbury's, Aldi and the Co-op will begin trialing paper-based and 100% recyclable sandwich packs as part of a new nation-wide sustainability push. Following 18 months of research and development with flexible packaging manufacturer ProAmpac, the retailers have joined forces with sandwich producer Greencore after studies found customers were struggling to remove the outer packaging from the traditional plastic film.
Skin Caredrugstorenews.com

Garnier’s Whole Blends goes plastic-free with shampoo bars

Garnier is continuing its commitment to sustainability with a new launch from its Whole Blends line. New from the beauty company is the Whole Blends Shampoo Bars, which have been formulated with less water, contain zero-plastic packaging and nourish tresses. Formulated with to cleanse hair like a liquid shampoo without...
Boulder, COsgbonline.com

Prana Reaches 100 Percent Plastic-Free Packaging Goal

Prana announced it has reached its long-term goal of 100 percent plastic-free packaging with the launch of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of the brand’s Responsible Packaging Movement (RPM), a program developed to “both inspire and create industry-wide change around responsible packaging.”. The brand’s...
Lifestylethedieline.com

Stop Gnawing On Plastic and Check Out These 5 Plastic-Free Chewing Gum Brands

There’s plastic in chewing gum. If you didn’t know that your chewy, pliable minty gum gets made with synthetic rubbers and plastics, you aren’t alone. As part of its plastic-free gum launch, UK-based supermarket chain Iceland commissioned a study that found 85% of UK respondents were unaware that chewing gum had plastic in it.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Reusable Bin Bags

There are many kinds of products that have been transformed to reduce single-use plastic waste and the TOMbag tackles the trash bag itself with a design that's reusable and washable. Made of recycled plastic bottles, the durable bag is compatible with washing machines, so that it provides a convenient way to take out the trash without needlessly creating more waste.
Kidstheonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: Is it trash or is it a child’s toy?

I don’t know if it is what you would call a result of premature COVID relief, but if you will peep around the parking lots and commonly walked areas of the Qualla Boundary, you can’t help but notice that there has been an increase of discarded masks on the ground. I even noted that one child of an inattentive parent thought that a used mask on the ground would be an excellent discovery to pick up and examine. Once the parent stopped daydreaming; she showed the appropriate amount of horror as she noticed her child squishing around a mask filled with whatever the previous wearer might have blown into it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy