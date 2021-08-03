Cancel
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Injury Update: How's His Thumb?

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 6 days ago

At the start of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams sent a king's ransom to the Detroit Lions to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, with the hope that he can take the Rams to the promise land. And through the first week of training camp practices, coaches and teammates have raved about Stafford and his superior skill set that he can bring to coach Sean McVay's complex offense.

On Monday, the Rams were hit with a scare when Stafford banged his surgically repaired thumb that he underwent surgery on this offseason, onto a helmet late in practice.

"I don't know anything yet," McVay said when asked about his quarterback. "I think he'll be OK."

Stafford's offseason surgery was needed in order to repair a torn ligament in his throwing hand thumb that occurred during a game in November. Despite the injury, he did not miss a game for the Detroit Lions throughout the 2020 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hYau_0bFqTKVU00

Unfortunately for the Rams, thumb injuries to their quarterbacks are nothing new as Jared Goff - now swapped away to the Detroit Lions in the aforementioned blockbuster trade - missed time at the end of last season as a result of it.

The severity of Stafford's injury appears to still be unknown at this point. But one thing Stafford has proven throughout his NFL career is his toughness to play through injuries. In 12 NFL seasons, he's played in 16 games nine times. At the same time, there is no such thing as "over-reporting'' such an ailment. The Rams' season rests in part on Stafford - and his success rests in part on things like his thumb.

