Warsaw Community High School Freshmen Orientation Is Aug. 10
Warsaw Community High School will hold freshmen orientation from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at WCHS. Parents and guardians are asked to enter through the Performing Art Center (PAC) doors. All incoming freshmen students are invited to attend. Due to recent COVID-19 protocol restrictions, there will be three repeated presentations of important incoming freshmen material, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.timesuniononline.com
