Developers hoping for data center input

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal residents will be able to provide their input on a potential date center eyed for the former Somerset Coal Generation Station. The public hearing will be held by the Town of Somerset Planning Board at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at town hall. Residents will get to have their say on...

#Infrastructure#Data Center#Planning Board#Job Opportunities#Lake Mariner Data Llc#The Empire State Data Hub#Somerset Operating Co
