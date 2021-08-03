Female Athlete of the Year finalist: Keokuk senior Miracle Ailes

Sports — volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball. Accomplishments — Volleyball: Ailes was a four-year letterwinner for head coach Randy Loges, where she used her extraordinary leaping ability to become a solid hitter and blocker. Ailes came on strong her last two years on the court, putting down 117 kills and 42 blocks as a junior and 207 kills and 51 blocks as a senior. For her career, Ailes played in 90 matches, averaging 1.9 kills, 0.6 blocks and 0.3 per set. She was a first team All-Southeast Conference selection as a senior. Basketball: Ailes earned one varsity letter, playing her sophomore season for head coach Mike Davis. She averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds and shot 36.7 percent from the field. Track and field: Ailes was at her best in track and field, where she was a three-time letterwinner. She was a two-time state champion in the high jump, winning Class 3A titles her sophomore and senior seasons and placing second as a freshman. She finished second in the long jump, 100 and 200 as a senior at state. She also was a two-time Drake Relays champion in the high jump and finished third at Drake in the long jump as a senior. Softball: Ailes earned a varsity letter as a freshman, playing two games with one at bat.