Lee County, IA

Female Athlete of the Year finalist: Central Lee senior Mya Merschman

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Volleyball, basketball, track and field. Accomplishments — Volleyball: Merschman was one of the most versatile players around. She was a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Hawks, finishing her career with a,018 kills, 352 blocks, 452 digs and 56 ace serves. Merschman was deadly accurate from the service line, where she served 98.2 percent for her career. Merschman helped the Lady Hawks to a 22-8 record as a senior. She averaged 3.8 kills, 1.8 digs and 1.6 blocks and was successful on 288-of-293 serves with 18 aces. Basketball: Merschman was a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Hawks, helping her team to a 13-9 record as a senior. She averaged 27-6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocks as a senior and shot 58.1 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from the 3-point line and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. She earned Class 3A first team all-state accolades as a senior. Merschman started 93 of 94 games in her career, averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Track and field: Merschman was a two-year letterwinner on the track for the Lady Hawks. She excelled in the sprints and long jump as a freshman and sophomore. Her best long jump was 16-6 3/4 as a sophomore.

