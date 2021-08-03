Female Athlete of the Year finalist: West Burlington senior Sydney Marlow

Sports — Volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball. Accomplishments — Volleyball: Marlow was a four-year letterwinner for the Falcons, earning all-state accolades along the way. She finished her illustrious career with 1,492 kills, 1,427 digs, 143 blocks and 119 aces. She holds the school records for career kills and digs. Marlow had at least 300 kills in each of her four seasons, including 300 as a senior when she switched to middle hitter during the season. Her senior year was cut short when the team contracted COVID-19. postseason. Basketball: Marlow helped the Falcons reach the state tournament her senior year. It was the first time West Burlington played in the state tournament since 1977. She helped the Falcons to a 21-2 record, averaging 13.4 points, 4,6 steals, 4.3 steals and 7.2 rebounds as a senior. For her career, Marlow scored 1,275 points and had 408 steals, 295 assists and 519 rebounds. Track and field: Marlow was a three-year letterwinner. She helped the Falcons break nearly every school relay record. As a senior, Marlow ran the anchor leg on the 4x200 team which placed fourth at state in 1:45.71, anchored the 4x100 team to a fourth-place finish in 49.82 and anchored the sprint medley relay team to a seventh-place finish in 1:51.99. Softball: Marlow was a two-year letterwinner, playing her eighth-grade and freshman seasons.