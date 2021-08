Garwood Girl Scout Troop 41108 has officially bridged from Daisy’s to Brownies during a ceremony held on June 19th. The girls have earned all their petals, and most, if not all, of their Daisy patches, and 3 Journey awards. “To say I am proud of these girls is an understatement, most of their Daisy patches were earned throughout 1uarantine.” Troop Leader, Vanessa said.