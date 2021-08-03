Cancel
Report: Dubs, Steph Curry close to agreeing on massive extension

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you were a Los Angeles Lakers fan leaning into uncorroborated social media rumors, it felt inevitable for a while, and now it's about to happen: Steph Curry is reportedly close to signing a four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors. That's according to NBA insider Marc Stein, formerly of the New York Times and currently at Substack, who tweeted Monday that the Dubs and Curry are reportedly approaching an agreement on a four-year, $215 million extension.

