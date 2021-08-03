Patty Mills Rumors: Lakers, Nets, Warriors Eyeing Spurs’ FA Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets both figure to be on the short list of realistic championship contenders in 2021-22, and they are reportedly interested in adding a playoff-tested veteran guard in free agency. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers and Nets "are both in pursuit" of Patty Mills. They apparently aren't the only ones, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors are also interested in Mills.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0