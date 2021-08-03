Patty Mills Rumors: Lakers, Nets, Warriors Eyeing Spurs’ FA Guard

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Boston Celtics have listed Patty Mills as one of their free agent targets. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise considering Boston’s lack of backcourt depth. While many Spurs fans would undoubtedly be sad to see Mills potentially leave, it makes sense for him to go elsewhere considering the surplus of guards that San Antonio has on its roster. Going to Boston likely ensures that Mills would be able to play in some meaningful playoff games as well, something that isn’t a guarantee if he stays on the Spurs.