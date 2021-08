When it comes to connecting to people around the world via social media, the popular video-sharing app TikTok really cannot be topped. The short videos, viral challenges, uncannily astute algorithm, and collaborative nature of the app all come together to make it feel as though the people you follow are truly connected to your real life. And in so many ways, they are! That also means that in the tragic event of a TikToker’s death, the grief can have a ripple effect upon thousands of people.