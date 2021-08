Social media and the technology sector have long been a daunting aspect of daily lives for those over the age of 65. Pop culture has turned this struggle into a joke but while it may be amusing for those who understand the intricacies of the digital age, it became a scary obstacle in the wake of the 2020 pandemic. The Coronavirus pandemic made it much harder for family members to communicate with each other, and weekly and daily tasks became impossible to complete within the confines of the home. Being familiar with technology became a necessity and soon active adults became digital seniors.