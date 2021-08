Bobby substantially covered this last night as word first broke, but now, it’s official. The structure of the deal changed from the version reported last night. Instead of lefty John King, the Yankees are receiving southpaw Joely Rodríguez as a secondary piece. Additionally, prospects Everson Pereira and Randy Vasquez are no longer in the deal. Reports also indicate that the Rangers will pay all of the salaries for Gallo and Rodriguez this year, so the Yankees still have room to make deals under the luxury tax.