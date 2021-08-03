Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Deer Hunting Regulations for 2021 Season Released

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Deer hunters can check out regulations for the season in the recently released 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations handbook. Archery deer season opens September 18, and firearms deer season opens November 6. Hunting licenses are on sale at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or online.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Season#Hunting License#Hunting Season#Deer Hunting Regulations#Dnr#Cwd#Camp Ripley#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Fish and Wildlife traps doves to prepare for hunting season

Hikers in the public hunting and fishing land west of Moses Lake may stumble upon something interesting scattered about the shrubsteppe this time of year – caged doves. According to wildlife biologist Sean Dougherty, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) captures an average of around 250 mourning doves a year in that area, collecting data to inform hunting management throughout the Pacific Flyway.
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hunters with disabilities: Sign up for fall deer hunt by Sept. 1

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1. According to a press release, nearly 90 sponsors have enrolled thousands of...
AnimalsLadysmith News

Hunters & Wildlife Observers: Know your Deer Baiting, Feeding Regs

Hunters & Wildlife Observers: Know your Deer Baiting, Feeding Regs. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters and wildlife observers that deer baiting and feeding are prohibited in much of the state—including in our northern area counties. It is important for you, as a local resident, to know...
Minnesota StateKEYC

Deer hunting licenses available in Minnesota starting August 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 deer hunting season is almost upon us and licenses will be available on August first in Minnesota. The licenses are available at any DNR license agent, as well as online. Archery deer season opens Saturday, September 18th. Firearms deer season opens Saturday, November 6th.
Lotterykfgo.com

MN DNR News: Prairie Chicken Applications & Pike Regulations

Applications open for prairie chicken hunt lottery. Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 20, for one of 125 permits available for the 2021 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 25, and is open only to Minnesota residents. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota between St. Hilaire in the north and Breckenridge in the south. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website.
Politicswzdm.com

Deadline for DNR State Deer Hunt Approaching

The deadline is nearing for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources state park deer hunts. The deadline to sign up for the fall hunts is 11:59 pm on Monday, August ninth. The hunts will be over four days in November– on November 15th and 16th, and November 29th and 30th. The hunts will have a limit of three deer, only one of which may be antlered. The hunt will be either with firearms or bow and arrow, depending on the property’s hunting rules.
HobbiesStanly News & Press

STATE: Free deer hunting, processing webinars offered in September

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars this fall. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Sept. 14, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Sept. 16. Both classes will run from 7-8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.
Illinois StateThe Southern

Shadow: Hunting seasons arrive soon in Illinois

It doesn’t seem possible that the summer could be passing this fast. School will soon be back in session and hunting seasons will be arriving before we know it. I haven’t even finished all my spring projects, much less the summer ones. I don’t know how the time flies, however,...
Minnesota StateEcho Press

Minnesota DNR announce details of fall deer hunting season

Minnesota hunters will be able to shoot more than one deer in almost half of the state's permit areas, the Department of Natural Resources said this week in announcing regulations for the fall deer season. “Overall, bag-limit designations for this year are similar to last year, with a few changes...
Animalsyourconroenews.com

LeBlanc: Getting ready for archery deer season

In case there is anyone who hasn't noticed it is summertime. Complete with rain and humidity making for some uncomfortable days. We are a lot better off than a lot of the country, like the southwest where they desperately need the rain. So thank God for what we have and let's carry on like we have good sense. It is also time for deer hunters to start making preparations for the coming season that is bearing down on us.
Animalsourdavie.com

Learn how to hunt deer, and how to process from field to freezer

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars this fall. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Sept. 14, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Sept. 16. Both classes will run from 7 – 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.
Lifestylend.gov

Pronghorn Hunting Season Set, Apply Online

North Dakota’s 2021 pronghorn hunting season is set, with 1,720 licenses available in 15 open units. Applicants can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 11. Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the Game and Fish Department,...
LotteryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Qualification Shoots Scheduled for 2021-22 Managed Deer Hunts

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the 2021-2022 Shooter Qualification Schedule, which includes 20 qualification sessions at 10 locations across the state. Additional events are available upon reservation. Hunters should note that several Shooter Qualification sessions are conducted by appointment only and that many charge a minimal fee to cover expenses. Additionally, hunters must adhere to any […] The post Qualification Shoots Scheduled for 2021-22 Managed Deer Hunts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Michigan's deer seasons fast approaching

With August on our doorstep, summer is winding down and fall will soon be easing in. For many Michigan hunters, it is time to start preparing for the various deer seasons, and there is no question that the whitetail deer is our most popular big-game animal (actually, this is a fact nationwide).
TV & Videosdeeranddeerhunting.com

Rut Myths | Deer & Deer Hunting TV

Whitetail hunting experts Daniel E. Schmidt and Mark Kayser debunk some of the biggest myths about the rut. Following that, Mark heads out to Nebraska to get in on some excellent river bottom hunting! Deer & Deer Hunting TV. Season 17. Episode 5. “Deer & Deer Hunting TV” is brought...
California Statethecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report The sneaky deer hunter

Deer season opens the second week of August, the fourteenth this year. Here are a few pointers for deer hunters. The overwhelming point one is gun safety, gun handling safety and being aware of how your fellow hunters are handling their firearms. Even the most seasoned hunters will occasionally be looking at their gun instead of where it is pointed, if the aim is you, jump out of the way. Be sure to say something to the hunter. The most common firearm accident is when the hunter is clearing his gun, often when getting back into the jeep or truck. Hunters chamber a round once they are out of the vehicle, doing so and setting the safety make good sense as you enter the field. When getting back into the truck it is essential to rack the round out of the chamber. There are some real dangers lurking in the wild, besides the hunters, rattlesnakes are sure to make a guy’s hair stand on end. Hornets live in the bush and do not take kindly to hunters walking too close to their nest. Another unwelcome critter is poison oak, the most common wild plant in our state and a favorite of feeding deer. On the hunter, poison oak is most unpleasant, if one is allergic, it can mean weeks of discomfort, burning, itching and general misery. A few minor meanies, yellow-jackets, ticks love your blood, skunks, bobcats and there are stickers, burs and foxtails who love to ride in your socks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy