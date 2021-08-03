Cancel
Wasco businesses hold fundraisers for victims of mass shooting

By ISHANI DESAI idesai@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 people contributed to a fundraiser held by Pizza Factory in Wasco in recognition of fallen Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed during a mass shooting July 25. The company announced that 25 percent of its sales will be donated to the Campas family. Mary Jane Riva, the owner of Wasco’s franchise, will donate an equal amount of the funds raised Monday for Campas’ family to the other victims of the mass shooting. She said the restaurant saw four times as many orders Monday as it would on a regular Monday.

