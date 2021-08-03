Cancel
Former Laborers' Union Chief of Staff Convicted of Health Care Fraud

By Jonathan Barnes
enr.com
 4 days ago

The former chief of staff of the Laborer’s International Union of North America was convicted for fraudulently arranging for labor union health coverage for his girlfriend. A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on July 30 convicted Roderick Marvin Bennett, of Camden, Ark., on one count of health care fraud. Without the knowledge of union officials, Bennett illegally placed his girlfriend on the health care plan provided for the union's headquarters employees in Washington, D.C. although he knew she was not eligible for the coverage.

