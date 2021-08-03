Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Sabre Airline Solutions, Wipro, Hexaware Technologies

According to the new market research report "Pea Processed Ingredients Market by Type (Pea protein (Isolates, Concentrates and Textured), Pea starch, Pea fiber, Pea Flour), Application (Food & Beverages), Source (Yellow split peas, chickpeas and lentils), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pea Processed Ingredients includes pea protein, pea starch, pea flour and pea fiber. The global Pea Processed Ingredients Market is expected to value at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly USD 5.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Pea processed ingredients are used in different industries that includes food and beverage industry, pet food industry, feed industry among others. Owing to the health benefits received from the pea ingredients has resulted in more popularity among the customers across the globe.