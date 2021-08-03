Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fish and Game shuts down salmon fishing on Larson Creek

By Name
ktna.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game has shut down all salmon fishing on Larson Creek. According to a statement by Fish and Game on Monday, about half of the sockeye salmon run for the year has passed the counting weir by the beginning of August. This year, that amounted to just over 1,700 fish. The sustainable escapement goal for sockeye on Larson Creek starts at 15,000 fish.

ktna.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Salmon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Salmon, IDkidnewsradio.com

August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:. BODY OF WATER WEEK TO BE STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT.
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Red Bluff King Salmon

Some fish are coming up but with the heat it doesn't help the bite .I think with in a few weeks will see some schools of fish ariving .The second week of the season a push of fish seemed to get here .I will still plug along fishing for these big kings .Call 530-515-5951 thanks KirkPortocarrero sacriverguide since 1988 full time.
HobbiesKULR8

Afternoon, night fishing banned in Yellowstone National Park rivers, streams

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park is temporarily banning fishing in park rivers and streams during the afternoons and evenings beginning Saturday due to high-water temperatures and uncommonly low streams. YNP said in a release the closure will preserve the native and wild trout fisheries in the park.
FishingKYUK

Numbers Are In For Yukon King And Chum Salmon Runs

In the old days, 1.6 million summer chum salmon would swim up the Yukon River. This year, the run is the lowest on record. So far, there have been only 153,000 summer chums counted in the river. “So, we’re talking really low numbers,” said Serena Fitka, the director of the...
San Juan County, WAIslands Sounder

SJC, Salmon Nation to collect and share fish stories

Submitted by San Juan County Public Works. San Juan County’s Environmental Stewardship Department wants to hear and share your fishing stories. We are collaborating with Salmon Nation—an organization recognizing that the fight for wild salmon is about much more than fish—it’s about culture, livelihoods, and the viability of our natural and human systems.
Hobbiesdeltanewsweb.com

Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week of August 2

Open: 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Monday, August 2. Closed: 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, August 3 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Open: 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 6 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 8. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon. King...
Kewaunee, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Fish catching slows down Tuesday

It is undetermined if tourney participants at the Door Kewaunee Salmon Fishing Tournament felt the need to take Tuesday off or if the salmon were spooked by overnight storms. However, on Tuesday just eleven fish were brought to the scales, reporting from four of the five ports. As of Wednesday morning, Bonnie Magle of Sturgeon Bay is in second place. The tournament goes until July 31st.
HobbiesAPG of Wisconsin

Fishing salmon, old-school

So I am in sixth grade at Poynette Middle School and so is Patti Shaw. We are in the same homeroom through our senior year and every year we sit next to each other, and we always laughed and had a blast. This week’s column is mixed up with past...
Chinook, WAThe Astorian

Fall salmon fishing opens Sunday

The fall Chinook salmon season opens on the Columbia River and coastal rivers Sunday. North Coast rivers and streams are closed to fishing from 2 p.m. to one hour before sunrise to reduce stress on fish as water temperatures remain elevated in some areas. State fishery managers caution that anglers...
Hobbiesmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Shasta Lake fishing well for trout and salmon!

The Matthews family had a great time making memories today! Good job captain Brady!. Shasta Lake is heating up and so is the trout bite! Salmon fishing has slowed for us but mainly because they have gone down DEEP! The trout fishing has been the best this past week and although we're finding some trout down deep too, they have been a little easier to target in the 55'-65' range. The salmon water is sitting below the 90' mark and the Kings and Kokanee we were seeing at 55' a few weeks ago, just aren't biting up that high for us now. I'm not going to say it's been easy every day, because it hasn't been. We're working hard for our fish some days, but we're getting them every trip. I've talked to lot's of frustrated anglers on Shasta lately and there's some frustration out there for sure! The trout and salmon have been really picky some days and the bite has been non existent during parts of the day, mainly late morning. If you keep after them, they eventually turn back on and a guy can get a few nice fish before heading in. I went back to trolling 6" Trinidad tackle dodgers with a small spoon or a Brads Kokanee Cut Plug trailing 3'-4' behind. The gold dodgers have been pretty good and you can run Trinidad Popped Eyes or Optimizer Jr's. The black with green dots has been a real winner on either spoon this year. In fact, the Trinidad 6" dodger painted black has been a really productive dodger in front of the Trinidad spoons as well. I've had trout follow the black dodgers all the way to the boat many times. I know they hit them occasionally, maybe I should string a few hooks on them as well! Those dodgers have really shown to be very attractive to both trout and salmon in Shasta. My favorite Brads KCP right now is the Fatal Attraction and the Topsy Turvey color patterns. Add some Pautzke Fire Gel Scents to any of those lures and you'll get bit. I have a lot of Kokanee tackle, but I've been running some Bear Mountain Tackle for the Kokanee that Matt Welty is tying for me lately and they are definitely a solid choice when looking for Kokanee lures. I've been sticking to a 2.0 mph troll, but i've done well slower too. All the fish in the lake seem to be interested in a slower troll this year. Normally we'll hook lots of fish in the turns and when bringing up lines, but very few are chasing our gear this year. I've caught more fish slowing down after hooking a fish than I have speeding things up. Every year is different, especially this one. We still have a lot of fishing to do on Shasta in August and we do have some available dates. Call Jaynie at (530) 510-2925 for more information or to book your Shasta Lake fishing trip. I promise we'll have good fishing conditions through August this year so there's no need to be hesitant about booking your trip. Captain brady's group hooked 16 fish today and over half of them were a few pounds or more! Thank you!
Boise, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho Fish & Game wants your take on proposed changes to fishing rules

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for public comment on potential changes for the update of the fishing regulations booklet for next the three-year cycle (2022-2024). Anglers can find a complete list of the proposals and their explanations on the Fish and Game website on the “Public Comment” webpage. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

Fish and Game imposes lure restriction on Kenai River

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released an advisory announcement Thursday about the lures that are acceptable for use in the Kenai River. The river is currently closed by emergency order to king salmon fishing, as data projects that with continued harvest the species won’t make its escapement goals.
Salmon, IDkidnewsradio.com

Chinook Salmon fishing closes on South Fork of Snake River

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The South Fork Salmon River Chinook Salmon fishery is officially closed for the 2021 season. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports the fish showed up quite a bit earlier than normal this year. The department opened the fishery on June 26 because anglers asked...
American Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game wants your help with Snake River fishing project

AMERICAN FALLS – Anglers, Idaho Fish and Game needs your help! Fish and Game is interested in knowing how many rainbow trout caught in the Snake River above American Falls Reservoir are from a hatchery or from wild origin. You can help by participating in a fin clipping effort with the rainbow trout you catch, even if you release the fish.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Best place to catch fish this summer? S.F.'s Salmon Highway

When it comes to salmon fishing, some days you’re the baseball and some days you’re the bat. Yet enough anglers have hit it out of the park this week to spark hope for the annual late-summer run on the Salmon Highway, the migratory route through the Golden Gate, into the delta and upstream to the rivers of their birth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy