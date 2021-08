SANDOWN — As summer continues, many gardeners have an abundance of plants in their gardens that need to be divided or removed. The best way to recycle all that plant material is to share it with others at a Plant Swap. The Sandown Garden Club will hold its annual Swap on Mon., August 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ed Garvey Recreation Center on Pheasant Run Drive. The public is invited to join Club members in this fun event.