Tyron Woodley will be fighting Jake Paul on August 29th and many in the combat sports world are interested to see how Paul will do against a fighter who actually still has some gas in the tank. Of course, Paul's biggest victories have come against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, who aren't exactly boxers. While Woodley comes from the MMA world, he is known for his punching power, and going into this fight, Paul is going to have his work cut out for him.