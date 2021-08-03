Return of the Mask Mandate: Dr. Peter Chin-Hong On Changes Forced By COVID Delta Variant

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News Medical Contributor & author of “COVID: the Politics of Fear and The Power of Science“, tells Brian Kilmeade that he believes the Delta variant will fade by the fall in September. On wearing masks, Siegel says he recommends masks but with the Delta variant, he has a feeling it spreads even if you are wearing a cloth mask because it has more viral particles. Siegel added, the more viral particles, the more there are to escape the mask. Siegel stressed the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated because the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
