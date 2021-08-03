Patricia Wood, 83, Bloomsdale
Patricia Wood, 83, of Bloomsdale died July 22, 2021. Mrs. Wood was born July 11, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Margaret (Hamlett) and Harvey Miller. She is survived by her husband: Donald E. Wood of Bloomsdale; two sons: Donald P. (Mary) Lee and Darryl (Debora) Lee; a stepdaughter: Mary “Patty” Mansouri; a brother: Robert (Paula) Miller; five grandsons: John P. (Peggy) Lee, Ryan C. (Crystal) Lee, Ardie (Natalie) Mansouri, Anoushir (Katie) Mansouri and Kavahn (Megan) Mansouri; two granddaughters: Marissa P. Lee and Jenny (Richard) Uding; three step-grandsons; three great-granddaughters: Olivia C. Lee, Evelyn G. Lee and Anne K. Lee; a great-grandson: Jack P. Lee; a sister-in-law: Barb Miller; and a brother-in-law: Hank Loy.www.myleaderpaper.com
