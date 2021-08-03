Mary Lou Miller, 74, Hillsboro
Mary Lou Miller, 74, of Hillsboro died July 19, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Miller was a Christian and was raised in Fort Smith, Ark. She was a waitress for 39 years, owned Charlie Brown’s restaurant in Washington Park, Ill., and retired from Oliver’s restaurant at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, in Cahokia, Ill., in 2015. She enjoyed traveling coast-to-coast on two wheels with her husband and spending time with family. Born in 1947, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Arnold and Wilma (Charlie) Worst.www.myleaderpaper.com
