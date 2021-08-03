Harry Ronald “Ron” Berneking, 82, Colorado

Harry Ronald “Ron” Berneking, 82, of Colorado, formerly of Herculaneum, died July 20, 2021. Mr. Berneking worked at St. Joe /Doe Run Lead Co. in Herculaneum, working his way up from unloading trucks in the storeroom to the position of purchasing agent when he retired in 1999. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely where he sang in the choir and later was choir director. He enjoyed woodworking, was an avid fisherman and a dedicated gardener, and was known for his goofy sense of humor and simple joy in life. Born Feb. 9, 1939, in Herculaneum, he was the son of the lateMelvin and Bert (Haggard) Berneking.