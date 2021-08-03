Carroll Richard Carron, 89, Festus
Carroll Richard Carron, 89, of Festus died July 31, 2021, at Brook Haven Health Care in West Plains. Mr. Carron served in the U.S. Navy and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal. He worked in the box shop at PPG in Crystal City and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 3777. Born Feb. 28, 1932, in Bloomsdale, he was the son of the late Carroll William and Freida (Basler) Carron.www.myleaderpaper.com
