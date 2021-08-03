Sydney Film Festival postponed until November due to ongoing lockdown
Sydney Film Festival 2021 has been rescheduled to November, with the city remaining in lockdown until at least the end of the month amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Typically held in June, this year’s festival was scheduled to run between 18-29 August. With stay-at-home orders in place for the Greater Sydney area until August 28 at the earliest, organisers have announced SFF will now run from 3-14 November.www.nme.com
