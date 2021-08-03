Officials closer to finalizing county handbook

Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) Safety Director Dale Frech explains to County officers why the medical marijuana policy needs to be separated from the employee handbook during Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

Woodward County Commissioners had another three hour meeting, this time in the basement of the courthouse, Monday morning.

Jeff Barron spoke to commissioners regarding a proposed Christian film project called “Expunged.” The board approved a few scenes to be filmed on courthouse property.

“The last movie, ‘Broken Chains,’ that this company did had a Dove seal of approval, which is very hard to come by,” Barron said. “We'll be needing several extras to fill out the background.”

No representatives showed up to the meeting for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) certificate of compliance for Rantian, LLC in NE of NE Section 12 T20N R21W on 40 acres in District 2, so no action was taken.

Letters were presented from County Clerk Wendy Dunlap after information was reviewed for Petal Acres LLC in a tract in Section 21 T23N R19W on 10 Acres in District 1, Royalty Strainz, LLC in Section 30 T23N R19W on 30.48 acres in District 1 and Red Hills Rolling Co. LLC in Section 1 T23N R17W on 46.12 acres in District 1.

An owner was not present with the representative for 202783 Ventures, LLC in NE NE Section 12 T20N R21W on 40 acres in District 2 and the board tabled review.

A resolution concerning employee opt-out acceptance receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance was approved.

Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) Safety Director Dale Frech came to answer questions regarding the employee handbook.

One change he was adamant about was in separating the medical marijuana policy from the actual employee handbook and including it with the drug testing policy.

After over an hour, a vote among county officers passed five to three to define full salary employees as working a minimum of 35 hours a week, full time hourly at 40 hours a week, part-time with benefits over 1,000 hours a year and part-time without benefits less than 1,000 hours a year.

All changes are to be updated and copies sent out to all county officers to review before voting on a resolution to accept the new handbook during next Monday’s meeting.

The board approved a resolution concerning the county road machinery and equipment revolving fund program for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of ESI-50 complete phone system for the County Health Department.

The board’s calendar of regularly scheduled meetings for 2022 was approved.

A schedule of expenditures of federal awards, due to the auditor was approved.

The board approved low bid on tabulations of six-month bids for countywide contract hauling.

Commissioners opened sealed six-month bids for countywide trackhoe services will be opened and approved the low bid from Dustin Donley Construction Services, LLC for $105 per hour.