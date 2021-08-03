UB implements indoor masking requirement

Effective today, the University at Buffalo will require all students, employees and visitors — regardless of their vaccination status — to wear face coverings while inside campus buildings. This includes classrooms, hallways, libraries and other common spaces, as well as UB buses and shuttles.

Face coverings are not required inside personal rooms at residence halls, while eating in on-campus dining areas, within personal offices or in non-public-facing personal workstations.

Vaccinated UB students and employees will not be required to wear face coverings outdoors on UB campuses, but unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings in all outdoor settings.

Face coverings will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at outdoor events or settings where large groups of people congregate, such as at on-campus football games.

The new policy is in accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Erie County Department of Health.

The university is safely resuming in-person classes and operations for the fall semester. UB strongly urges all students and employees to get vaccinated, in compliance with state and SUNY requirements. Pending FDA approval, vaccination will be required for all students participating in in-person classes and activities, and for all students residing in university housing. UB will continue to require regular testing of non-vaccinated students and employees.