Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

UB implements indoor masking requirement

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMr2V_0bFq8o4i00

Effective today, the University at Buffalo will require all students, employees and visitors — regardless of their vaccination status — to wear face coverings while inside campus buildings. This includes classrooms, hallways, libraries and other common spaces, as well as UB buses and shuttles.

Face coverings are not required inside personal rooms at residence halls, while eating in on-campus dining areas, within personal offices or in non-public-facing personal workstations.

Vaccinated UB students and employees will not be required to wear face coverings outdoors on UB campuses, but unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings in all outdoor settings.

Face coverings will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at outdoor events or settings where large groups of people congregate, such as at on-campus football games.

The new policy is in accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Erie County Department of Health.

The university is safely resuming in-person classes and operations for the fall semester. UB strongly urges all students and employees to get vaccinated, in compliance with state and SUNY requirements. Pending FDA approval, vaccination will be required for all students participating in in-person classes and activities, and for all students residing in university housing. UB will continue to require regular testing of non-vaccinated students and employees.

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
123
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Fda Approval#Masking#Ub#The University At Buffalo#Suny#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy