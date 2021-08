A preliminary hearing is set for today for a Kansas man in Indiana County Jail who now faces charges of assault. Court documents show that 26-year-old Jordan Clayborn of Shawnee, Kansas, is facing two counts each of felony assault by a prisoner on a facility employee and aggravated harassment with the intent to cause bodily injury, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment for an incident that happened at the Indiana County Jail on July 1st. Clayton is awaiting trial in a separate case where he is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which were waived for court on June 22nd.