Watch: ESPN breaks down Kyle Pitts' fantasy potential

By Matt Urben
 6 days ago
History suggests that Falcons fans may want to temper expectations for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. However, the very fact that Pitts was drafted fourth overall — the highest a tight end has ever been selected — is a testament to just how rare of a talent he is.

It isn’t just the rookie’s Calvin Johnson-like combination of size and speed that has people talking, either. Pitts’ potential fantasy impact has caught the attention of fans around the country. Tight ends continue to play a bigger role in fantasy leagues, and a difference-making player at the position can provide your team a huge advantage.

For Pitts, much of his first-year production will depend on how head coach Arthur Smith plans to use him. Atlanta drafted the Florida pass-catcher in the top five because he offers more than a traditional tight end and is versatile enough to line up out wide.

ESPN’s fantasy duo of Field Yates and Matthew Berry discussed the Falcons rookie and why his upside is so tempting, as shared on Yates’ Twitter account below.

Berry ranks Pitts as his No. 6 tight end, while Yates ranks him one spot higher in ESPN’s 2021 position rankings for PPR leagues.

