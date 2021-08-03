Solomon Hill returning to Hawks on one-year deal

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent forward Solomon Hill has agreed to re-sign with the Hawks on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets.

In his eight-year career, Hill has played for five teams. In part due to frontcourt injuries, Hill saw action in 71 regular-season games last season, including 16 starts.

He was the fifth option offensively, averaging just 4.2 shot attempts and 4.5 PPG in 21.3 MPG. He also appeared in 14 playoff games during the team’s run to the conference finals, though his playing time dropped. He only appeared in four games against the Bucks during the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the front office valued Hill enough to bring him back on a short term deal, likely the veteran’s minimum or something close to it.